Analysts Set CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) PT at $127.64

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.6429.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CoreWeave to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Melius upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CoreWeave from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $182,253,512.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This trade represents a 79.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total transaction of $105,295,658.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,203,750 shares of company stock worth $3,972,578,697.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWV. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of CRWV opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

