VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Purchases Shares of 27,500 Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,182,000 after acquiring an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 52.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,586,000 after acquiring an additional 393,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $292.00 to $262.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,305. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $72,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,748.95. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $2,255,396 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $235.29 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $228.09 and a one year high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.04. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

