Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.