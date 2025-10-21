Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1,633.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Garmin
In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total transaction of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Garmin Price Performance
GRMN stock opened at $249.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $160.95 and a 12 month high of $261.69.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.27. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.
