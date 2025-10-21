Clune & Associates LTD. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Clune & Associates LTD. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 151,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 193,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 141,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $57.65 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

