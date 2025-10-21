Clune & Associates LTD. Sells 11,779 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Clune & Associates LTD. lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,779 shares during the quarter. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

