LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

LGT Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Independence Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the second quarter worth $577,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 274.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

