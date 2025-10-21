LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 179 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2025

LGT Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVAFree Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Independence Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the second quarter worth $577,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 274.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

JAVA opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $69.83.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.