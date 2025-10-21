Clune & Associates LTD. Buys 378 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Clune & Associates LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Clune & Associates LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,290,000 after buying an additional 239,192 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,704,000 after acquiring an additional 172,374 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,405.5% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after acquiring an additional 120,114 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,020,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,759,000 after acquiring an additional 98,460 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.