LGT Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 553,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

