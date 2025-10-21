Mason & Associates LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Mason & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

IVW stock opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $122.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

