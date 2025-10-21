iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Stock Holdings Boosted by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

IVE opened at $208.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.84. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $209.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.