Matson Money. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Matson Money. Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,179,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.3% of Matson Money. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matson Money. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $181,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 27.3%

Shares of IEFA opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.