Bunge Global SA $BG Shares Acquired by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC grew its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Bunge Global makes up approximately 2.5% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bunge Global by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,756,000 after acquiring an additional 859,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,329,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,446,000 after purchasing an additional 122,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $92,552,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 80.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 995,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $99.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,513.72. The trade was a 231.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Bunge Global from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

