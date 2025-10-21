LGT Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 62,076 shares during the period. 5T Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $106.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

