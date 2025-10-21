Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 160.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 530.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $106.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.40%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

