Foster & Motley Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,945,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,562,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,436,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,618,000 after acquiring an additional 170,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 158,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of CALM stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.22.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keira L. Lombardo acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.36 per share, for a total transaction of $258,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,241.68. This trade represents a 298.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

