Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. $V

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $523,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $344.44 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.78 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $631.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

