Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,281 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 42.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 41,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

