Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 914 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 28.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.9% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 741,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,692,000 after purchasing an additional 157,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

