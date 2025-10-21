VCI Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,305 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

VCI Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after acquiring an additional 678,028 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,192,000 after acquiring an additional 567,571 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $28,579,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,571,000 after purchasing an additional 216,119 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE PRU opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

