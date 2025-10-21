Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Acquired by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1,536.6% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

