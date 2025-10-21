Drive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BMY opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.