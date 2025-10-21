VCI Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

VCI Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF accounts for 0.9% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 828,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,627,000 after buying an additional 77,963 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 299,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,710,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $58.68 and a 1-year high of $77.67.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

