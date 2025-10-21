Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,702 FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 808.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 181.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 24.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 92.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $158.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.69. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $163.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $830.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FirstCash

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $9,559,133.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 932,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,205,353.42. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $638,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,937,035.88. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,690,723. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.