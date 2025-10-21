Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 1.2% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $93.42 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.5192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62. This represents a dividend yield of 516.0%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

