Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Stock Holdings Increased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $91.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $109.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.