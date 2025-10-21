Lafayette Investments Inc. Buys 69 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 63,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 89.0% in the first quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.44.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $337.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.87. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $347.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.