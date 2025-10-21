The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS Stake Reduced by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Madison Square Garden worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Madison Square Garden Stock Up 1.8%

Madison Square Garden stock opened at $222.79 on Tuesday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.14.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.35. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $203.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.