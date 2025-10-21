BG Investment Services Inc. Sells 7,013 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

BG Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of FMDE stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.93 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

