VCI Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,556,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

