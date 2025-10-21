Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.1429.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Munro Partners lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 178,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIP opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,440.00%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

