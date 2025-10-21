Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 688 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $112.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day moving average of $111.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

