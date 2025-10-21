BG Investment Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

BG Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 2.5% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. BG Investment Services Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 14.8%

Shares of IFRA opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

