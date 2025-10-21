Triton Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CHD

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Read acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,981.35. This represents a 36.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

