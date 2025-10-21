Lafayette Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 41.4% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Huber Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $394.00 to $328.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $356.78.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:FDS opened at $290.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.50 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.05.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Helen L. Shan purchased 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.48 per share, with a total value of $101,927.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin acquired 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,670.74. The trade was a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

