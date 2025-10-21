Whittier Trust Co. Has $17.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.