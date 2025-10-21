Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Stock Position Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $31,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,300.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $448.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.06. The company has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.90 and a 1 year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.