Whittier Trust Co. Has $59.51 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,059,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 79,798 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $59,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.