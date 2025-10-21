Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $53.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $53,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $182.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

