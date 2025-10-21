Whittier Trust Co. Buys 15,971 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 1.2% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Eaton worth $97,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,507,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,195,725,000 after purchasing an additional 289,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $1,472,231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 12.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,985,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,442,000 after purchasing an additional 427,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 15.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,913,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,727,000 after purchasing an additional 533,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,659,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,857,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $438.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $380.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.45.

Eaton Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ETN stock opened at $378.03 on Tuesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.86. The company has a market capitalization of $147.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

