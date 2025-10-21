Whittier Trust Co. Sells 15,498 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.46% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $48,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0%

IWN stock opened at $180.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average is $160.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.