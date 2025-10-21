Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $502,435,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,061,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,977 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,991,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 978,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,394,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,239,000 after acquiring an additional 495,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $73.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $66.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

