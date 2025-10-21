Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Finance of America Companies Inc. $FOA

Beach Point Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,492 shares during the quarter. Finance of America Companies accounts for approximately 4.8% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.24% of Finance of America Companies worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Finance of America Companies by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Finance of America Companies by 53.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Finance of America Companies by 209.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Finance of America Companies by 107.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in Finance of America Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,202,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,558,000 after buying an additional 120,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Finance of America Companies alerts:

Finance of America Companies Price Performance

NYSE:FOA opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.38, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $247.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Transactions at Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finance of America Companies news, CAO Tai A. Thornock sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $28,457.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 15,050 shares in the company, valued at $389,343.50. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FOA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Finance of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of Finance of America Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Finance of America Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Finance of America Companies

About Finance of America Companies

(Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finance of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.