BG Investment Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

BG Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,146 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of BG Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BG Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,271,000. Finally, Independence Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $204.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $163.19 and a one year high of $206.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

