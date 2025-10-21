141,855 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Bought by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.