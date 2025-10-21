4,192 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF $DCOR Bought by Divergent Planning LLC

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCORFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 101,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,474 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

DCOR opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.52.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

