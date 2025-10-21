Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,364 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in EOG Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $2,796,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.2%

EOG opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.