SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Sold by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Baring Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BIL opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.29 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

