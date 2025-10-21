Divergent Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $263,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

