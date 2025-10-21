Divergent Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 22,585 Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after buying an additional 5,269,140 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth about $83,837,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5%

CL stock opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $76.68 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

